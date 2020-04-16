Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State House of Assembly, yesterday, resumed legislative activities in spite of the ravaging coronavirus.

Speaker Timothy Owoeye said the resumption was in view of the need to support the state government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Owoeye said the lead agenda of the Seventh Assembly was quality legislation that would impact the lives of Osun people.

He admitted that the state was in a dire situation and could only achieve more with a functional House of Assembly. He added that the Assembly was rising up to the challenge by supporting the state government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

At the plenary, the speaker summoned the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Yemi Lawal, to appear before the House today.

He said: “We are aware of plans by the state government to disburse cash palliatives to residents. It is important for the commissioner for Youths and Sports to appear before the House today and intimate us on the beneficiaries and the modalities for disbursement.”