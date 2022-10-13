From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, was on Thursday involved in an accident while returning to Osogbo from his hometown, Ilesa.

The spokesperson to the speaker, Kunle Alabi, said the victims have been taken to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, where they are receiving treatment.

He explained that many people in the convoy were involved in the accident.

According to him, no casualty was recorded and those injured have been responding to treatment, including the speaker.

Though he could not confirm the number of aides of the speaker that were involved in the accident, he said about three cars crashed in the accident.