From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly may soon face off with Governor Ademola Adeleke over the Executive Orders the new governor made regarding the state logo, anthem and logo.

The legislators in a statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, Moshood Akande, maintained that the State shall and will continue to be described as the State of the Virtuous (Ipinle Omoluabi) despite the changes to State of the Living Spring by Adeleke.

Adeleke had also removed the state logo from the Governor’s podium and shunned the state anthem at his campaign office where he swore in the new appointees.

Subsequently, the state flag at the government office was removed and replaced with the PDP flag.

The state assembly maintained that usage of the State Anthem, Crest and Flag is an enactment of the law and as such, its usage is a matter of law and not by choice.

“The state of the Osun House of Assembly having reviewed the inaugural speech of the Governor and the activities of the inauguration hereby resolves as follows; The enactment ‘State of Osun Anthem, Crest and Flag Law, 2012’ assented to on the 18th of December, 2012 contained in Schedule I, Il, Ill, IV and V, which carefully details every component of this law is not in ambiguity.

“Schedule I is the State Anthem, Schedule II has to do with the State Crest, Schedule III is the symbolic significance of the elements in the Flag.

“Lastly, while we are aware of a court judgment in effect recognizing “Osun State,” the Assembly, pending the determination and exhaustion of all legal means would not be drawn into this matter.

“However, the state shall and will continue to be described as the State of the Virtuous (Ipinle Omoluabi).”