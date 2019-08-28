Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has assured the people of better days ahead as the state celebrates 28th anniversary of its creation.

In a statement, personally signed by him on Monday, the governor said even though the government has every reason to roll out the drums in celebration, it has decided to make it a low key, due to the prevailing economic situation in the country.

While paying glowing tributes to the founding fathers of the state, including his predecessors in office, for laying what he called a “solid foundation,” upon which successive administrations have continued to build on, Oyetola noted that the people of the state too have spoken with a loud voice to the world that they are a people of unrivalled culture, ingenuity and hard work, adding that, “we have kept faith with the vision of our founding fathers to build Ipinle Omoluabi – State of the Virtuous.”

The governor also noted that the current administration is one of continuity, saying that is why it has continued the transformation of Osun from where the last administration left off.

He said the administration’s policies and programmes are driven by citizens’ needs. He noted that this was further validated by the United Kingdom Department for International Development’s (DFID) funded Citizens’ Needs Assessment exercise in Osun.

He explained that every responsible government must make people’s demands the basis of its policies and implementation.

The governor noted that, so far, the administration has demonstrated it is one that can be trusted by the people at home and in the diaspora, considering that it has begun fulfilling the promises made to the people, despite the initial litigation distraction that lasted about eight months.