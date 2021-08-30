Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, yesterday, said his administration would continue to ensure religious tolerance, peace and harmony in the state.

Oyetola said this during a thanksgiving service at Anglican Cathedral, Osogbo, to mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state.

The governor appealed to the citizens and residents of the state to continue to embrace religious tolerance.

This, he said, was the fundamental objective of his administration.

“The spirit of religious tolerance should continue to reign, as this will enable government to deliver dividends of democracy in a peaceful atmosphere,” Oyetola said.

The governor attributed the gains recorded since the creation of the state to peaceful co-existence among different faiths. He said the people of the state had been critical partners in the achievements recorded.

“You people have been with our government from the beginning, supporting us all the way, contributing to peace and security and socio-economic development.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the leadership and members of the various religious faiths that operate in the state. Our administration is committed to rendering services and making life better for the people.

“We shall continue to create a peaceful atmosphere for people to live in, carry out their businesses and practise their religion without fear or hindrance,” he said.

Earlier, the Diocesan Bishop of Osun Anglican Communion, Foluso Babatunji, applauded the state government to continue to prioritise the welfare and security of people.

Babatunji lauded Oyetola’s efforts at sustaining the peace in the state since he assumed office, describing the efforts as unprecedented and worthwhile.

He urged Osun citizens and residents to continue to support the Oyetols’s administration in his avowed commitment to reposition the state.

