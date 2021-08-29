Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Sunday said his administration would continue to ensure religious tolerance, peace and harmony in the state.

Oyetola said this during a thanksgiving service at Anglican Cathedral, Osogbo, to mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state.

The governor appealed to the citizens and residents of the state to continue to embrace religious tolerance.

This, he said, was the fundamental objective of his administration.

“The spirit of religious tolerance should continue to reign, as this will enable government to deliver dividends of democracy in a peaceful atmosphere,” Oyetola said.

The governror attributed the gains recorded since the creation of the state to peaceful co-existence among different faiths.

He said the people of the state had been critical partners in the achievements recorded.

“You people have been with our government from the beginning, supporting us all the way, contributing to peace and security and socioeconomic development.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the leadership and members of the various religious faiths that operate in the state.

“Our administration is committed to rendering services and making life better for the people.

“We shall continue to create a peaceful atmosphere for people to live in, carry out their businesses and practise their religion without fear or hindrance,” he said.

Earlier, in his sermon, the Diocesan Bishop of Osun Anglican Communion, Rev. Foluso Babatunji, applauded the state government to continue to prioritise the welfare and security of people.

Babatunji lauded Gov. Oyetola efforts at sustaining the peace in the state since he assumed office, describing the efforts as unprecedented and worthwhile.

He urged Osun citizens and residents to continue to support the Oyetols’s administration in his avowed commitment to reposition the state.

He said: “As we mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of Osun, I have so many reasons to celebrate the state.

“Since the day I came to Osun, particularly Osogbo in the last two years, Osun has remained the most peaceful state.

“No crisis, no violence and no report of any form of insurgency or banditry.

“We must appreciate this because in spite of the fact that we are not as rich as other states like Lagos, Kano and Rivers, God has always been with us,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osun was created on Aug. 27, 1991, by the then Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

The state was carved out of the old Oyo State. (NAN)

