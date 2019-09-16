Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Government has been declared the best performing state in Nigeria by the World Bank Project Implementation.

The state also emerged the best among the participating states in Nigeria in the World Bank Rural Access and Mobility Project 2 (RAMP 2).

Country Director of the bank for Nigeria, Africa Region, Rachid Banmessaoud, disclosed in a commendable performance letter, addressed to the state government.

Banmessaoud said Osun has also been recognised by World Bank Task Team Leaders as a strong performer in project implementation.

He commended the high sense of diligence and commitment displayed by the state government which, according to him, earned it the award.