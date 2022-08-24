From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State government has banned the display of wares on the roads and pedestrian walkways and ordered the arrest of violators.

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, in a statement made available to Journalists on Wednesday, stated that the government was concerned about the increasing danger that roadside display of wares is posing to its residents and citizens, hence the directives.

Noting that the government has set up a task force to ensure compliance with the directives, Egbemode stated that the team will pay unscheduled visits to the markets and arrest those obstructing traffic with their wares.

She stressed that “the task force will work with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other law enforcement agencies to ensure safety in our markets.

“The state can no longer fold its arms while some traders in our markets, especially weekly markets take over the motorways and pedestrian walkways with their wares. The ugly and unsafe trend must stop.

“This directive has become pertinent given increasing bottlenecks and security breaches along market corridors, with vehicular and pedestrian traffic now contending for space amid trading activities on the same spots.

“Traders and artisans who have encroached on the main road and walkways with their wares are hereby directed to vacate such unauthorized trading spots with immediate effect.

“This move is in the interest of all residents, as the safety of Osun citizens remains a priority of the government. It is, therefore, necessary for all concerned to work with the government to end this unsafe practice,” Egbemode added.