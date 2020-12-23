By Lukman Olabiyi

Osun government has banned youth carnival as well as New Year rallies and ceremonies in the state as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It also directed social clubs, hotels, departmental stores, supermarkets, event centres and allied centres in the state to, henceforth, operate at half capacities.

Secretary to State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, in a statement in Osogbo, yesterday, said the decision was taken at the state executive council meeting.

Oyebamiji said the council expressed worries over what it described as abysmally low level of compliance of residents with COVID-19 protocols.

He said the council also appealed to the citizenry to cut down on social gatherings, such as wedding, naming and funeral ceremonies to reduce exposure and contact with possible carriers of coronavirus visiting the state during the yuletide.