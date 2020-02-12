Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Government has commenced a staggering road construction and rehabilitation project across the three senatorial districts in the state.

This was disclosed in Osogbo, the state capital, by Commissioner for Works and Transport, Remi Omowaye, at a press conference jointly addressed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, shortly after the weekly state executive council meeting at the Governor’s Office.

Omowaye disclosed that the 54.3km road which would involve new construction and rehabilitation would cost N5,245,7294.95.

He disclosed that it was a Contractor-Financing Project that would be funded under the Alternative-Project-Funding-Approach (APFA).

Omowaye described the move as government’s prompt response to the people’s yearnings for road infrastructure.

He said the project was also intended to reduce the trauma experienced by residents when they travel on bad roads.

On her part, Egbemode disclosed that the project would be completed within 12 months.

She said the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration would continue to guarantee the democratic dividends for the people of the state, especially in the area of infrastructure development.