Osun Government yesterday, officially handed the body of Ayo Fasanmi to Ekiti Government for interment at Iye Ekiti during a short farewell ceremony at Ita Awure, border of the two states.

The hand over followed a well-coordinated commendation service held in the deceased’s honour amid strict safety protocols supervised by the state’s ministry of health at All Saints Anglican Church, Osogbo, hosted by Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Osun State was represented at the hand over ceremony by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Adebisi Obawale; Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Siji Olamiju; Special Adviser to the Governor on General Administration, Niyi Idowu.

Ekiti state was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Moji Yaya-Kolade; Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mojisola Fafure; Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Samuel Abejide; All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Ekiti, Paul Omotosho; and Ekiti State APC Welfare Secretary, Otunba Omotayo Kolawole.

Representatives of both states lauded the late elder statesman as a humanist par excellence and a good support system in the polity of both governments.

Abejide, who described Fasanmi as a man of honour, said: “We in Ekiti State honour Baba Fasanmi with all sincerity. He was a man of honour, and one who spent his time serving humanity.

“He created indelible impressions in the mind of everyone. He was a good man and we can vouch for him. He was a reliable man, a faithful man to his people and a faithful servant of the nation.

“He worked for the progress of Ekiti. The current administration in Ekiti cannot forget this selfless man for his contributions.

“His commitment to humanity, uprightness, honesty and integrity should be emulated by all leaders and elders who should make conscious efforts to study his life and emulate his virtues.”

On her part, Egbemode said: “Baba found a good life in Osun, a life of achievement and a life that made him a citizen of not just one state.

“We are here today to bid him farewell at the Ekiti State border. We will miss him. We will miss his wisdom. But he has gone the way of all mortals. We pray that the Lord will grant him rest and all of us good life.”