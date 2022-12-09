From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Bishop of Ijesha North Anglican Diocese, Osun State, Dr. Isaac Oluyamo, has advised Governor Ademola Adeleke to fulfill the promise he made during electioneering and offset the 15 monthly backlog salaries and pension owed civil servants and retirees by the administration of Rauf Aregbesola.

Speaking at the 2022 Diocesan Summit of Ijesha North of the Anglican Communion on Friday, Oluyamo reminded the Governor that he made the promise which enabled him to get people’s votes.

He said, “the governor must be prudent and accountable. The upliftment of the people out of poverty and underdevelopment should be paramount in the Governor’s heart. I want to assure him that the entire Ijesha North Anglican Diocese will continue to pray for him to have the wisdom to deliver good governance and have a successful tenure in office.

“I want to urge him (Adeleke) to rule the State with the fear of God and with the love of the masses at heart. With these two things in mind, he will hardly commit any errors. He should always remember that the people of the State willingly gave the mandate through their votes and he should not let them down.

“I strongly implore him to fulfill all his promises to the people especially as it concerns Civil Servants and retirees. He should endeavor to pay the backlog of salaries and the pension of retirees because it is their due and they have labored for it”. He stated.

Speaking, the Alase of Ilase Ijesha, Oba Jimoh Adesina called on Christians worldwide to love their neighbors and render assistance where necessary.

The Chancellor of the Diocese of Ijesha, Adeleke Agboola urged the church to be sacrificial and win souls for Christ, advising that people should stop seeing the building as the church but should recognize the worshipers as the church.