Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration have been commended for the decision to approve and site a Federal College of Education in Iwo, Osun State.

The Osun State Chapter of the APC gave the commendation at the weekend during a press conference organised by the members of the party in Iwo Federal Constituency to appreciate the Federal Government and officials who played key roles in the development.

The state APC Chairman, Gboyega Famodun, expressed delight that the gesture was a portrayal of the APC’s progressive philosophy marked by its penchant to guarantee people-oriented governance and also ensure fairness and equity in offering dividends of democracy to the people.

He congratulated the APC at the constituency on having the institution in Iwo, describing it as a federal presence in the to during its tenure as well as the reign of the monarch of Iwoland, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Rosheed Akanbi.

Famodun also attributed the achievement to the cohesion, peace and unity which, he noted, had been the hallmark of a credible leadership in the party.

The Asiwaju of Iwoland, Chief Gbadegesin Adedeji, described the legacy as the Federal Government’s share of the dividends of democracy to Iwo people.

He commended Buhari and others stakeholders whose decision led to the approval and citing of the institution in Iwo.

Among them are the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, the Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education, Bappa-Aliyu Muhammed.

Adedeji said: “I am highly delighted to address you this morning in respect of the laudable and heart-cheering decision of the All Progressives Congress constituted government and of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to site one of the six newly approved federal colleges of education in Iwo, Osun State.”

“Against this background, the selection of Iwo as the location of the new federal college of education is therefore not a misplaced priority. To the good people of the ancient city of Iwoland, this dividend of democracy was long awaited, having patiently endured various negative and unfavourable political scheming from government policies.

“To all the good people of Iwoland, we congratulate and commend you all. Each and everybody is a winner and hero for this landmark achievement. A roll of honour can not be too large to accommodate all Iwo sons and daughters of Iwoland at home and abroad, young and old, for unprecedented unity of purpose in pursuit of a worthy cause for our community,” Adedeji said.

The Asiwaju also assured of the community’s readiness to host the school and protect the property of the school.