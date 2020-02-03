Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Victory Life Ministries International, yesterday, joined other churches across the country in a peaceful protest to pray against the spate of incessant killings as well as the insecurity challenges bedevilling the nation.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle, had declared a three-day fasting and prayers and urged members to pray with a view to strengthening the military forces in their battles against terrorism, kidnapping, insurgency, banditry, killings and other insecurity challenges.

He said the prayers and fasting exercise would end with a prayer walk on Sunday.

In line with CAN’s directive, the presiding Bishop, Mike Bamidele, also led a huge congregation of worshippers at the church headquarters, Osogbo, in a prayer march to pray against the challenges in order to bring an end to the quagmire.

The cleric, who has embarked on a four-day apostolic visit to the state headquarters since last Friday, urged members to embark on fervent prayers and save the country from the vista of insecurity traumas that had been facing it.

He led the congregation to pray against evil forces behind the situation and declared God’s supremacy against them.

Bamidele said it was no longer time for anybody to sleep and that whoever had been sleeping should wake up from his slumber and pray to God to bring the battles to an end.

He called on God to maintain His supremacy and righteousness upon the nation because He never shares His glory with any man.

The cleric lamented that the rate of insecurity cases with attendant kidnappings on the highways as well as blood shed was alarming and called for concern.

He also expressed worries that the cases had become endemic in the South West, adding that with prayers the challenges would be over.

He urged members who are currently embarking on a 40-day prayer and fasting to use the period to cry unto God to strengthen the security architecture for them to be able to live up to expectations in the fight against insecurity, especially Boko Haram insurgency.

Bamidele lamented that for fear of insecurity, most travellers had resorted to rail transport for safety.

He called on governments, at all levels, to guarantee the security of lives and property every where as the rail transport would not be enough for everybody.

The congregation during the prayers session cried unto God to proffer a lasting solution to the crisis and establish peace in the land.