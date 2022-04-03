From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The financial impropriety rocking the Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun, has heightened as a 23 minutes audio conversation between a member of the House of Assembly representing Ila state constituency, Hon Lateef Jayeola and an unknown person revealed purported plan to jail the Bursar of the College, Dr Olarewaju Oyedeji, surfaced on social media.

The Bursar of the College and the state Auditor General, Folorunso Adesina, had engaged allegations and counter-allegations over alleged fraud purportedly discovered during the audit of the college’s book.

The matter is pending before the state legislators who are yet to make known their findings after the two warring persons have been invited and submitted their positions.

However, the audio exclusively obtained by our Correspondent revealed plan by the assembly to replace the Bursar as Jayeola allegedly said “the person next to him would soon be asked to take over.

Apparently referring to the Bursar, the legislator said, “by the time they finished the report they are preparing, they will just ask his second in command to take over.

“Did I tell you what the committee said? You know they are my colleagues, just yesterday, from so many actions, I established they are likely to have collected money from him, but that money may not actually go round all members of the committee.

“Do you know they said before we can be given grant, they empowered Auditor General and sent Executive Order Bill to us and the bill empowered the Auditor General to hand over any corrupt official to prison officials. The law is beyond the power of governor. They said if we don’t pass the law, they will not give us the grant. Even Mr.EWw2 governor does not toy with the office of Auditor General.

“When they took his case to the governor, governor said they should deal with him. This is the beginning of the war. They only alleged him before. They have indicated him now. He can not escape.

“He wrote a letter to the House of Assembly on Monday begging the speaker that the Auditor General is still on his high-handedness. I was showed the letter on Monday.

“They will soon bring out the law and what the law says is that they should hand him over to EFCC. Within one month, the whole thing will be exposed.

“They are bringing the joker small small. At a point, he was asked to be given 21 days, if he fail to respond, he should be given additional 7days, if he fail to respond, they should give him additional 3days, if he still fail, they will give him letter. After one month, it will consume him. The boy is finished.”

But, when contacted, the legislator who refused to answer phone calls, replied with a message that “who I’m I to jail a government officer? I’m not please.”