From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Government on Friday disclosed its readiness to commence measles vaccination of children.

A statement by the Press Officer, said the Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr Olubukola Olujide, disclosed this in Osogbo during a stakeholders meeting.

She enjoined parents and caregivers to make their wards available for vaccination, “saying this year measles vaccination exercise will commence on 6th October and it will end on 11th October 2022.

According to her, the vaccine will be administered to all eligible children between 9 – 59 months.

“The Osun State Government, in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, World Health Organization, United Nations Children Fund and other development partners, will be conducting an integrated measles campaign across 30 Local Governments and Area councils in the state, in line with the National Measles Elimination Strategic Plan 2018-2028,” she stated.

She noted that the forthcoming measles vaccination campaign will be integrated with other primary healthcare services and routine immunization to improve efficiency and effectiveness, especially at the primary healthcare level, while also providing an opportunity for parents and caregivers to access multiple services at the same time.

“I want to assure the good people of Osun State that immunisation is safe and effective, and I, therefore, call on all people of Osun to take advantage of this mass campaign.

The State Health Promotion Officer, Taiwo Adeniji, stated that the vaccine will be available in all facilities, saying that the vaccination team will also visit special places like schools, Churches, Mosques, markets places and other places where eligible children can be found.