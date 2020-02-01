Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Osun State government has commiserated with the family of Adebayo Mukaila Dele, a National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member killed by suspected armed robbers on Tuesday in Osogbo, the state capital.

This was disclosed on Thursday, when a government delegation, led by the Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Olayemi Azeez Lawal, visited the parents of the deceased to commiserate with them.

Dele, who until his death was a serving corps member posted to Olorunda North Local Council Development Area, was reportedly robbed and killed while returning home on Tuesday around 11:00pm.

The government charged security operatives to unravel the killers and bring them to justice.

The government had earlier sent a similar delegation to commiserate with the management and staff of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over the demise.

The commissioner also reassured the citizens of government’s commitment to security of their lives and property.

He assured that no effort would be spared to ensure justice for the bereaved.

He admonished corps members serving in the state to always adhere to the NYSC security tips and shun acts capable of endangering their lives.

“Mr. Governor sent us to condole with you on the loss of your son, Mukaila. We are all saddened by the incident, and we pray that God will give you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I assure you that we will not leave you alone but will support you in the best possible way.”