Osun State Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs, Barr. Olubukola Olaboopo and the Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Tunde Lekan Olatunji yesterday made the list of top 100 most distinguished African young leaders at the Royal African Youth Leadership Award by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi and presented to them by the Minister for Youths and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare.

The occasion, which took place at the Oduduwa Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife attracted personalities from around the globe one of whom is the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Nigeria.

While rendering her goodwill message, the Commissioner said that the Governor Gboyega Oyetola led administration is very youth friendly and has over 80% of his cabinet members as young and energetic people.

Barr. Olaboopo while reiterating that investment in the youths is the greatest investment anyone or nation can make, identified challenges which women and the nation at large face, emphasising that the correction of these anomalies lies in the hands of the youths.

The Ooni of Ife who was the Chief Host, said Africa is reaping a tremendous demographic dividend from this millennium generation with exciting and fascinating growth which is altering the continent’s socio-economic development for good.

The Honourable Minister for Youth and Sport, Mr. Sunday Dare stressed that if any government refuses to invest on its youths such a government would witness a retrogressive development.

Other prominent Nigerian youths who bagged the Royal Awards are; Lateef Adedimeji, Kenny Blaq, Oyo State House of Assembly Speaker, RT Hon. Adebo Edward Ogundoyin, one of the grandsons of former President Shehu Shagari; Bello Balls Shagari, the grandson of Nigeria foremost politician late Obafemi Awolowo; Seyi Awolowo, Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sport among others.