From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Residents of Ife North Local Government of Osun State have lamented four months power outage in their towns.

The local government comprising of seven towns popularly called ‘Origbo Meje’ are Ipetumodu, Edunabon, Moro, Yakooyo, Asipa and Akinlalu.

It was gathered that the former Chief of Defense Staff, General Alani Akinrinade (Rtd), who hailed from Yakooyo, and other personalities in the affected communities have made several efforts, but all to no avail.

Findings showed that the only transformer that connected all the affected towns had spoilt four months ago due to heavy load placed on it.

Speaking at a press conference held at the hall of Ipetumodu yesterday, leaders of the communities under the aegis of Ife North Progressive Presidents, appealed to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), to find a solution to the blackout and restore electricity back to their towns.

They also appealed to the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to intervene in the matter, saying that the situation has subjected residents of the affected towns to danger.

Speaking with newsmen, the president, Yakooyo Progressive Union, Prince Oyebowale Adewale, Chief Julius Olaleke Ojediran, representing Asipa, and other leaders from different communities, said the blackout has given kidnappers and other criminals opportunity to carry out heinous crime in the towns.

According to them, “the blackout has encouraged stealing in the communities. At Asipa town, a shop was recently looted by the thieves taking the advantage to perform their bad act in the darkness.

“The total blackout has paralysed the economic activities in the local government. Those people using electricity to do their daily works find it very difficult to transact their business and this need urgent attention so that the society will not become desolate.”

Noting that some business owners have run into debts as a result of the blackout, the communities said, “if IBEDC does not want any problem in the local government, positive action must be taken on time.”

Meanwhile, students of tertiary institutions and secondary schools, tripped out with banners of various inscriptions such as “Governor Oyetola, Come To Our Aid,” “IBEDC is Paralysing Our Economy in Ife North,” “We Say No To Darkness,” “IBEDC, Bring Back Our Light,” among others.

The students, led by Aduragbemi Ogunlola, urged the IBEDC to take urgent steps at restoring the electricity before it lead to mass mobilization for protest.

The students also noted that the protest may not stop once it started, adding that they could not guarantee the outcome of the protest once the anger of students is provoked.

