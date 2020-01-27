Igbaye town in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State was agog recently as the town’s Muslim Council (IMC) turbaned some indigenes and other residents who were conferred with various Islamic titles.

The organisers, under the current chairman, Yinusa Adebisi, said the new leaders were honoured for their invaluable contributions to Islam and the community and its environs.

The colourful event was conducted in the presence of other executive members of the council, including Alhaji Idris Owolabi (general secretary), Mr. Wasiu Adegbite (vice chairman), Alhaji Mojeed Jayeoba and Mr. Tunde Dada, among others.

The turbaned leaders, who were also given certificates of merit, were Chief Abdur-Rauf Afolabi Arekemase (Balogun Adini), Chief Jimoh Osu Olatola (Akogun Adini), Chief Fasasi Adisa (Osupa Adini), Chief Yusuf Owoseni (Agbesinga Adini), Chief Ibrahim Jamiu (Saraki Adini), and Alhaja Sarat Bukola Oyeniyi (Alaranse Adini)

Notable guests at the event were Alhaji Fattah Muritala (CEO, Yussufa Petroleum, Kaduna); Moshood Afolabi Shittu (vice chairman, Odo Otin Local Government) and about 20 other council chairmen in the state.

Guest speaker at the event, Sheik Yusuf Babatunde Oko Iya Eleko, who dwelt on the role of leadership in the society, reminded the honourees that the turbans they wore meant they were expected to do more than they had been doing.

In his words, Islamic titles are a clarion call to showcase more exemplary character and be role models to the youth and elders in the community, explaining that such titles were not fashion statements.

A total of 19 council bosses in Osun State were given special awards at the event.

The ceremony was conducted by notable Islamic scholars in the town, including the founder of Darus-Salam Islamic Centre for Arabic and Islamic Studies, Sheikh Abdur-Razaq Odewale, Imam Abdul-Kareem of Isale Araromi Mosque and Alhaji Muhammadu Tiamiyu Loro, among others.

The latest award was the second award and turbaning programme organised by the IMC. The first was held in 2013 when the Muslim council had the late Prince Lasun Olaleke as chairman and Alhaji Abdur-Rofihi Adeoye Popoola as general secretary.