Lawrence Enyoghasu

Ara, a community in Osun State went agog as Governor Adegboyega Oyetola recently presented a staff of office to the newly installed Alara of Ara, Oba Olubayo Adesola Windapo, Oyelade Abidogun 1. He was elected the 10th Alara by the kingmakers and appointed on December 16, 2019.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulrasak Adeosun, the governor urged traditional rulers to support government efforts to develop rural communities across. He said government recognised the monarch’s right to function as the Alara: “I urge the traditional ruler to partner the state government in mobilising the citizens to support our efforts to make life better for the people. You should strive to foster and maintain communal peace and harmony.”

He added that after 10 years of interregnum, the new monarch deserved the peoples’ support to move the community forward: “Ara would have lost many opportunities due to a decade of interregnum, I urge you all to cooperate with the monarch to return the ancient town to glorious path. And as the monarch, you are a father to all, I urge you to treat everyone with equity without any form of discrimination.”

Oba Windapo said descendants of the town have resolved, by their show of love, to move the community forward: “Today, January 23, 2020, is a watershed in the history of today’s Ara for reasons of political emancipation and progress. All Ara descendants have therefore, resolved, by their show of love and support for this event, to take advantage of the God-given opportunity to move our town forward on the path of progress.

“We will not allow 10 years of no leadership, which has robbed us of incalculable mileage in infrastructural development and quality of life, to dampen our spirit. With our focus fixed in the field and our hands firmly on the plough, we will leave no one in doubt that we are here to recover the lost ground.”

Chairman of the planning committee, Dr. Tunji Olugbodi, described the event as an historic day of freedom and abundance for Ara: “The community will embark on initiatives to be known as Development Agenda for Ara, a platform that will be an all-inclusive movement aimed at incorporating the support of every Ara son and daughter, as well as individuals.”

The event was graced by royal fathers, including, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, represented by the Agbolu of Ife, Oba Adekunle Adebowale; Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal; Olu of Songbe, Oba Adepoju Hassan; Alayemore of Ido-Osun, Oba Adedapo Aderemi; Aragberi of Iragberi, Oba Funso Agboade Makanju, Osunsoko I and the Alakija of Ikija-Ijebu, Oba Kayode Alakija among others.