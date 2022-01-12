From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The people of Igbaye town in Odo-Otin local government of Osun State, Wednesday, accused policemen of breaking into their homes to make arrest at midnight.

They described the midnight arrest as unprofessional and condemnable.

A resident of the town popularly known as ‘Prof’ told Daily Sun that policemen invaded the town around 3:00am on Wednesday to make arrest.

He said, “the police have detained three persons and all efforts to secure their bail by our lawyers proved abortive. The police demanded N70,000 but when we got there, they said it is N150,000, they later increased it to N200,000. That is when we insisted that we cannot afford it.

“Our lawyer wrote the police to arraign them, yet, they didn’t release them. We went there with money on Monday, they rejected the money. We were surprised to see them at 3:00am, burgling houses to make arrest. That is why people trooped out in protest from that time till day break when we later matched to the police command in Osogbo.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, said the police only went to the town to carry out their duty, saying that the suspects had evaded arrest during the day, hence the reason for the midnight operation.

She said six people were arrested in the community for alleged arson and malicious damage.

She described as ‘lie’ the allegation that policemen broke into their houses to make arrest.

Opalola said the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode has invited them to a meeting, promising that the matter would be settled amicably.