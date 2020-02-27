A non-governmental organisation, Igbaye Development Vanguard (IGV), in Odo-Otin Local Government of Osun State has added another facility to its on-going community development projects by building a new modern post office to replace the old structure at a cost of N4.5million.

The Vanguard, founded by some elites in the town aimed at contributing to the development of their community, focusing on renovation of the dilapidated school buildings, health centre which has been in bad shapes, reconstruction of the school’s football field as well as construction of e-Library of global standard among other facilities.

Late in 2018, the Vanguard was able to contribute up to N7.5 million to renovate one block of three classrooms, a staff room and an office before the administration of Governor Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola promised to take over the renovation of the rest of the work.

The state took over the renovation and later four blocks of 13 classrooms were renovated to the admiration of Igbaye community as well as the members of the Vanguard.

After the post office, the next on the agenda of the Vanguard, according to its co-coordinators, Dr Sunday Alayemi and Mr Rafiu Adeoye Popoola, is the renovation of building housing the court and the town hall.

While members of the Vanguard and their friends were commended over their constant moral and financial supports, Alayemi and Popoola appealed to them not to relent in their efforts towards the completion of other projects for the advancement of the town.

After inspecting the project, they volunteered: “Our people have realised the gains of unity of purpose in the community with the completion of some projects put on ground through communal efforts.

“The beauty that the projects are adding to the status of the town is heart-warming. It is not a gainsaying that government alone cannot do everything without communal efforts like ours.”