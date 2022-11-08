From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A community in Osun State, Igbajo in Boluwaduro Local Government, on Tuesday cried out that all the traditional crowns of the town have been missing.

The people of the community who staged a protest at Osogbo, the state capital, warned Governor Adegboyega Oyetola not to support the plan to impose the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun, as the next Owa of Igbajoland.

They carried placards of various inscriptions such as “Osun State Government, Don’t Impose Famodun as Owa of Igbajo,” Osun State Government, Don’t Impose APC Chairman As Owa of Igbajo,” Imposition of Prince Gboyega Famodun Is No As Owa of Igbajo,” among others.

Speaking with our correspondent during the protest, Chief Aderemi Adeife, warned that the imposition plan will be rejected.

He explained that the people of the town are aware of the ongoing plan to announce the new Owa of Igbajo, even despite the ongoing court case.

A Prince from the Akeran ruling house in Igbajo, Gbenga Akande, demands transparency in the selection of a new monarch for the town, warning politicians not to disrupt the peace of the town.

He explained that traditional crowns that were to be kept with Chief Looye after the demise of a king, have been missing.

“Igbajo traditional crowns are missing and the remaining paraphernalia that is supposed to be at Baba Looye’s house is not there.

“When the late king passed on, the traditional crown alongside other things used by the late king was supposed to be kept in Baba Looye’s house but instead of doing that, the elders brought it to Osogbo.

“I was there when they brought out the crown from the palace and I asked the elders where we are taking the crown to but they said I should not worry.

“During our monthly meetings, I raised an issue about the crown and asked where they took it but they couldn’t give me any answer.

“The case concerning the stool of Igbajo is still in court but some people are bent on imposing someone on us,” Akande added.