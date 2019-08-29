Residents of Igbaye in Odo-Otin Local Government of Osun State are excited over the re-installation of their faulty transformer the absence of which has thrown them into darkness since the beginning of this year.

Worried by the effects of lack of power supply on the economic and social activities in the town, the Igbaye Development Vanguard (IDV), organised a fund raising activities amongst themselves to repair the faulty power gadget towards the last Sallah. The two co-conveners of the organisation, Dr. Sunday Alayemi and Prince Rafiu Adeoye Popoola, said the repair of the transformer cost the IDV N410, 000.

According to them, members of the group rallied round to make sure that the gadget was repaired immediately. They praised the prompt attention of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), gave to the plights of the residents. Having re-installed the transformer, the residents are full of praises for members of the IVC for their patriotic conducts in the recent times.

A community leader, Alhaji Jimoh Osu Olatola, said, “our industrious sons and daughters have made us proud. The repair of the transformer, besides its positive effects on our economy, made the Sallah period a memorable event.”

Alayemi and Popoola said the major objective of the group, “just as its name implies, is for the development, growth and progress of the town. We started with renovation of our dilapidated secondary school, ICHS before the government took it over.”