From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A community in Osun State, Iree in Boripe Local Government Area, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the town following persistent kidnappings and ritual killings in the town.

It was gathered that the Aree-in-Council, in conjunction with the various security organs in the town, decided after a meeting on ways to end armed robbery in the town.

The curfew, which started on February 7, was to be effective between 10pm and 6am.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

It was gathered the curfew was put in place to stem the tide of ritual killings, armed robberies, kidnappings and other forms of insecurity prevalent in the town.

However, a statement by J. A. Fadeji, on behalf of the registrar of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, warned students against violating the curfew.

“All members of staff and students resident in Iree town are strongly advised to comply with the directive of the Aree-in-Council and the security agencies in respect of the curfew and stay in their respective houses during the hours declared for the curfew,” Fadeji said in the statement.