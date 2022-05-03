The people of Ila-Orangun, in Ila Local Government Area of Osun State, have appealed to the Osun State government to upgrade the College of Education, Ila-Orangun, to a university.

In a letter addressed to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, and signed by the chairman, Ila-Orangun Development Council, Chief Oyeniyi Oke, the community urged the state government to rescue the institution from going into extinction by upgrading it to a university, as students no longer attend colleges of education.

The community said upgrading the college to a university of technology and innovation studies would further boost the economy of the town.

The letter read in part: “Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun, no doubt, stands as one of the most reputable higher institutions of learning, with array of personalities already produced, who are doing well in their careers across all walks of life.

“Going by the attendant challenges of inadequacy in student enrollment in the school, its values are fast becoming unfashionable, unattractive and abandoned.

“Perhaps, by virtue of government, public and individual recognition of university, polytechnics and monotechnics over colleges of education in Nigeria, it is an understatement that the compulsory upgrade of the institution to what is currently obtainable and viable has become a thing of necessity.

“The current education system does not support National Certificate of Education (NCE), compared to Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts and Higher National Diploma, offered by universities and polytechnics.

“Recall that some states in Nigeria, including but not limited to Lagos and Ekiti States have upgraded their colleges of education to universities to correspond with the current realities in the education sector.

“It is on the above premise that the Ila-Orangun Development Council under its chairman, Chief Oyeniyi Oke is requesting for the upgrading of Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun to University of Technology and Innovation Studies.

“In view of the foregoing, a letter has been sent to the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye on 13th April, 2022, by Ila-Orangun Development Council which described the situation of the institution as worrisome and called on the Osun State government, led by Governor Gboyega Oyetola to upgrade the college to a university.

‘It is a known fact that the school is adequately equipped with manpower and infrastructure to be upgraded to become a full-fledged university.

“Sequel to the submission combined with the quality of manpower and infrastructural facilities available, we hereby request for the upgrading of Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun to University of Technology and Innovation Studies which is self-financing,” it added.