From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other concerned Nigerians have condemned the attack on journalists and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola during Monday’s reelection campaign at Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State.

A statement jointly sighed by the Chairman and Secretary of NUJ, Osun State Council, Wasiu Ajadosu and Bukola Elufadeju, warned that members would be directed to boycott coverage of political events if journalists were not protected.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The NUJ called for immediate arrest and prosecution of thugs involved in the attack to serve as a deterrent to others.

Also, a chieftain and governorship aspirant of the PDP, Omooba Babayemi, cautioned that the July 16 governorship election should be devoid of thuggery and violence that could trigger the destruction of lives and property.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In a statement by his campaign organisation, Babayemi frowned at Monday’s attack warning that if it was not nipped in the bud, it could become the order of the day throughout the electioneering period.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Also, the Campaign Council for the re-election of Governor Oyetola in a statement by its Director-General and Senate’s spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, condemned the attack.

The APC also alleged that the hoodlums that caused the mayhem were loyal members of the PDP.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Similarly, the Accord Party (AP), in a statement by its governorship candidate, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, described the attack as barbaric and urged the security agencies to immediately arrest the perpetrators.