From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government has finally cleared the Bursar of the State College of Education in Ila-Orangun, Dr. Olanrewaju Oyedeji, of alleged misappropriation of N412million levelled against him by the Auditor General of the state, Folorunso Adedeji.

Also, the Chairman of the House of Assembly Committee on Public Account, Gbenga Ogunkanmi, also presented a report, exonerating Oyedeji of alleged financial impropriety.

A report of the committee set up by the state executive council obtained by our correspondent stated that “there was no actual loss of fund to the tune of N412,359,902.97 as claimed in the State Auditor General Loss Report against the College Bursar, Dr. Rasheed Olarewaju Oyedeji.”

It was gathered that the report, signed by the chairman of the committee, Dr George Owolabi, and other members, Hon. Olajuwonn Hassan, Princess Olutowo Shomade-Oshin and Miss O.L. Popoola, were ratified by the executive council.

The state AG had accused the Bursar of the college, Oyedeji, of alleged fraud and inconsistency in the financial reports, asking the state government to declare a state of emergency on the Bursary Department of the college.

The recommendation of the office of the Auditor-General was hinged on the audit carried out on the institution covering a statutory review of the 2016 to 2019 financial statements of the college and the auditing of the period between January 1, 2019, and November 30, 2021.

But, the state council committee said, “of all the records and explanations made available to us in the College from the Bursary, Internal Audit, Store, Guidance and Counseling Department and all the other departments as enumerated earlier in our report, and also the various records and explanations from the External Auditors Messrs Moshood Ganiyu & Co. (Chartered Accountants), we were convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that the allegations levelled against the College Bursar, Dr Rasheed Olarewaju Oyedeji are not correct.

“There was no case of fraud as claimed by the Auditor General but mere

application of accounting principles as a result of conversion from traditional accounting treatment to adoption of International Public Sectors Accounting Standards (IPSAS), which ordinarily would warrant adjustments.

“In conclusion, therefore, the College Bursar, Dr Rasheed Olarewaju Oyedeji is not culpable of any of the allegations issued in the query of Auditor General (state),” the report stated.