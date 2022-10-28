From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Akirun-In-Council of Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government of Osun State has lauded the governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and his cabinet members for approving the appointment of Yunus Akadiri, as the new monarch of the town.

A statement signed by the council and made available to our correspondent on Friday noted that the stool had been vacant as a result of the demise of Oba Rauf Olayiwola Adedeji on the 3rd of February 2021 which then threw the stool vacant.

According to the council, “the race for the throne became fiercely competitive and was keenly contested among the eligible royal blood before the noble kingmakers, the only body of wise men who has the statutory roles in the selection process of new King divinely selected Oba Yunus Olamilekan Akadiri (Oyewole IV) as the next Akirun of Ikirun among over 22 princes who were jostling for the throne.

“It’s for these reasons and others that we are expressing our immense gratitude to the Governor of Osun whose fatherly and impartial role added much-needed value to the transparency and fair selection of the process.

“We, therefore, use this opportunity to appeal to all those people who are still nursing grievances over the long-time concluded selection process which was held on November 19, 2021, to give peace a chance in Ikirun and find the soft part in their hearts to join hand with the Palace in moving our great town, Ikirun Agunbe, forward.

“While we concede that It’s not abnormal to be aggrieved where a particular expectation failed to materialize to one’s favour, we however consider resorting to self-help as a means of settling scores very much avoidable and abhorrent. It is on that note we call for the promotion of calmness, harmony and tranquillity that the wise and industrious people are reputed for.”