From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Justice Sikiru Oke of the Osun State High Court, Osogbo, yesterday, sentenced six people to nine months imprisonment for impersonating kingmakers.

The convicts, according to the charge sheet, paraded themselves as kingmakers and members of Ataoja in council, and installed one Chief Oladunjoye Abdullahi as Baale of Irepodun Community, Osogbo.

The convicts are: Akande Suleiman, Chief Oladunjoye Abdullahi, Isiaka Balogun, Prince Lateef Jayeola, Basiru Odomode and Adesina Oriyomi.

Prosecution counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Moses Faremi, told the court that the convicts and others at large, on January 25, 2017, at about noon, at Irepodun Oke-Osun, Osogbo, conspired to commit misdemeanours, to wit conduct, likely to cause a breach of peace and, thereby, committed an offence contrary to and punishable understand Section 517, 249, of the criminal Code Law Cap 34 volume11 Laws of Osun State.

