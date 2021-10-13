From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Justice Sikiru Oke of an Osun State High Court, Osogbo, on Wednesday sentenced six persons to nine months imprisonment for impersonating kingmakers.

The convicts, according to the charge sheet, paraded themselves as kingmakers and members of Ataoja in council, and installed one Chief Oladunjoye Abdullahi as Baale of Irepodun Community, Osogbo.

The convicts are: Akande Suleiman, Chief Oladunjoye Abdullahi, Isiaka Balogun, Prince Lateef Jayeola, Basiru Odomode and Adesina Oriyomi.