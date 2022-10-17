From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, on Monday, remanded a 67-year-old herdsman, Ibrahim Muhammad, in Ilesa correctional centre for allegedly stealing seven cows.

The police prosecutor, Soyemi Bose, told the court that the defendant stole the cows entrusted to him for rearing and thereby committed a crime.

The prosecutor alleged that the cows, valued at N5million, belonged to one Kazeem Ademola.

She further alleged that the defendant conspired with others, who are now at large, to commit the offences contrary to and punishable under sections 516, 419 and 383 (1) of the criminal code cap 34, law of Osun, 2002.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the three counts of conspiracy, stealing and fraud pressed against him by the police.

His counsel, Najite Okobie, prayed the court to grant him bail in the most liberal term, saying the alleged offence is bailable.

The magistrate, Olusola Aluko, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ilesa correctional centre and adjourned the case to November 21 for hearing.