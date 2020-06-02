An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Tuesday remanded one Joseph Patrick, 30, in police custody over alleged threat to life.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 25 at about 12:45 pm on Aladanla Street, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendant and others now at large threatened to kill one Joseph Orji with a cutlass.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 86 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and threat to life.

The Defence Counsel, Mrs Fausat Lawal, applied for bail for his client in the most liberal terms, pledging to provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate Joseph Owolawi, however, declined to grant bail and ordered the defendant’s remand at ‘A’ Division Police Station in Moore, Ile-Ife.

Owolawi adjourned the case till Thursday for ruling on bail. (NAN)