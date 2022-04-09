From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, has remanded an 85-year-old man, Olawale Aminu, and three others, in a correctional centre, for allegedly cutting off the hand of a traditional chief.

Aminu, Moruf Aminu (40), Aminu Shuaib (29) and Jelili Suleiman (30), were arraigned before the court on a four-count charge of conspiracy, attempted murder, grievous harm and assault occasioning harm.

The police prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun, told the court that the defendants and others now at large, committed the purported crime on 22nd March 2022 at about 11 am in the Papanla area, Okinni, Egbedore Local Government of Osun.

He alleged that the defendants, did, with intent to disfigure, unlawfully attempt to cut off the head of one Yusuff Jimoh’ with a cutlass which the said victim raised his hand to block the cutlass, thus cutting off his hand.

“They also did unlawfully inflict machete cuts on the chest and hands of one Jelili Yusuf ‘m’ which caused him grievous harm on his hand,” the police added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to the charge sheet read to the defendants, the alleged offences contravened the provision of sections 516, 320, 332 and 355 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol. II Laws of Osun State, 2002.

Counsel to the defendants, Muiz Salihu, urged the court to admit his client’s bail, promising that they would stand their trial.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

But, the prosecutor opposed the bail, saying that they are likely to jump bail and jeopardize police prosecution. He added that one of the suspects had a similar case in MOS/554c/2021 where he shot one man and still standing trial in another court

The Magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara, released Aminu on health grounds and ordered the remand of the others in the Ilesa correctional centre.

Magistrate Ayilara subsequently adjourned to April 12 for trial.