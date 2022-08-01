From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A 69-year-old woman, Latifu Alimot, was on Monday remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, for alleged murder and destruction of property.

Also remanded are two siblings, Jamiu Oyebamiji (55) and Fatai Oyebamiji (51), and one Salimon Sherif (40).

They were arraigned on six-count charges bordering on murder, conspiracy, and destruction of properties worth N8 million.

The prosecutor, Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that Sheriff conspired with others who are now at large to unlawfully take the life of one John Jonah and a female identified as Akinwale Kehinde in 2021 at Odeyinka village in Ikire, Irewole local government of Osun State.

Abiodun further accused him (Sheriff) with other defendants of destroying cocoa, orange and kola nut trees valued N8million, properties of one Akinwale Segun and also threatened to take his life.

He said the offences committed by the defendants were contrary to and punishable under sections 324, 319(1), 86, 517, and 451 of the criminal code cap. 34. Vol.II, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the allegations preferred against them by the police.

Their counsels, AO Alabi and Femi Fafowora urged the court to grant them bail in the most liberal term, promising that they would stand their trial.

But, the magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, denied the defendants bail and ordered that they should be remanded in Ilesa correctional centre.

He subsequently adjourned the case to August 3 for mention while he also transferred the case to Ikire magistrates’ court.