Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie , is currently hospitalized at the police clinic in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state ,after a Toyota corolla car rammed into his convoy on his way to Osun state after a burial ceremony in Cross River state.

Our corresoondent gathered that the incident occurred at Eche Mass filing station in Abakaliki/ Enugu Expressway Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the corolla car with registration number, KSF 76FW, is on the run while his car which was damaged beyond repairs has been impounded by the police.

Ebonyi state Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO),DSP Loveth Odah ,said efforts were on to arrest the fleeing driver.

Idaho, however, explained that Adie was in stable condition despite the fracture he sustained on his leg as a result of the auto crash.

Odah, said “at about 2:50pm, the Commissioner of Police, Osun State, who visited Cross River state for a burial was on his way back to Osun state.

On reaching Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway by Eche Mass filling station, a Toyota Corolla car with registration number KSF 76FW lost control while negotiating into the Express road, ran into Adie’s convoy .

Meanwhile, three more bodies including that of a retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Livinus Mbah, have been recovered from the Akaeze river after the fatal accident that occurred in Akaeze, Ivo Local Government Area of the state on Friday when a 608 carrying 32 persons returning from a burial in the state to Enugu plunged into the river.

The recovery of the three persons brings the total number of bodies recovered from the Akaeze river to 22 while ten more bodies are still missing.

The bodies have been deposited at Mater Hospital Mortuary, Afikpo.