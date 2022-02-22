From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC) has distanced itself from the petition purported written by the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Osun State against the former governor of the state and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Speaking at a press conference jointly addressed by the state Chairman and his Vice, Comrades Waheed Lawal and Wole Folaranmi, on Tuesday, the group said the alleged petition sent to President Muhammadu Buhari on political violence in Osun State and the recent gun duel between some suspected political thugs and security agents attached to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, was unknown to it.

The petition titled “Dangerous and Socially Irresponsible Actions Of The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola” was allegedly sent by the coalition of the civil society.

But, Osun CSOs said, “we state categorically that all the people and organisations listed as signatories to the petition are not members of Osun Civil Societies Coalition. Therefore, we dissociate ourselves from the press conference and the said petition.

“We suspect that the action of the petitioners was politically motivated for pecuniary gains. And the said individuals were hurriedly put together by political elements who needed the service of available, corruptible civil society groups to drive their selfish interest.

“Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC) was formed in 2011 by not less than 16 pressure groups and non-governmental organisations based in Osun State. We are not just a ‘hurriedly’ put together civil society group.

“Membership of Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC) includes the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Justice Now Foundation (JNF), Peoples Welfare League (PWL) Coalition Against Corrupt Leaders (CACOL), Movement For Social Justice (MSJ), Independent Masses Forum, just to mention a few among notable organisations.”

The group, however, called on security operatives to brace up and tackle the insecurity in the state, noting that the state is becoming unsafe.