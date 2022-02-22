From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The clash between rival cult in Ilesa, Osun State, on Monday evening, has claimed ten lives, Daily Sun has gathered.

Findings showed that the clash which was said to be a reprisal of the killing of a man in Atakumosa East Local Government last Saturday caused tension in the town.

Sources said the clash took place subsequently in Ifofin, Idasa, Irojo and brewery areas in the town.

It was gathered that the crisis threw residents of Ilesa into fear and anxiety due to the sporadic shooting between the rival groups.

The spokesperson of the Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incidence.

She said information available to the command revealed that five persons were killed during the clash.

A security source confided in Daily Sun that no fewer than eight persons were killed in the clash.

According to a source in the town, “about ten persons were killed. The security may not get an accurate figure. They may also not want to disclose the number of victims.”

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, said the security is on top of the situation, saying “more policemen have been deployed to the town.”