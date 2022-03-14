From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The campaign organisation of the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has stated that the viral video showing a dancer has no link with Senator Ademola Adeleke as being insinuated on social media.

A statement by the campaign organisation on Monday said the video was to paint the governorship candidate in a bad light.

A viral video showing a fat man had been circulated on social media which people attributed to Adeleke.

But, the campaign organisation said the man in the video is not Adeleke and warned those attempting to paint him in a bad light to desist, insisting that nothing would stop his ambition.

“We declare with all seriousness that the man in the video by all visual and forensic evidence is not Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“There was never a time, in the past or now, that our principal was involved in such lewd video or any other clip of such nature. Not only was the man in the video, not our principal, the clip was a failed attempt by disgruntled elements to paint the flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party for Osun governorship in a bad light.

“While Senator Adeleke is a music entrepreneur with great mentorship successes, he is a man of strong moral standing who had not, has not and will not indulge in or engage in any inappropriate act as portrayed in the video. His passion for music and dancing is always guided by sensibility to the moral demands of society.

“We, therefore, alert the general public of a grand plot by defeated political forces to malign the flagbearer of PDP in Osun’s forthcoming governorship election. We are in possession of details of plans to share fake videos and clips purportedly of Senator Adeleke. We urge the public to ignore this false propaganda designed to undermine our principal.

“Those behind the plot are scared of the increasing popularity of Senator Adeleke. They conducted pre-election surveys that confirmed that Adeleke is unstoppable in July, hence the resort to blackmail and malicious disinformation and malign activities.

“We have resolved to bring to book all purveyors of fake news. We will employ all democratic and legal means to ensure agents of disinformation are penalized. We have commissioned our legal team to go after anybody sponsoring or spreading such false and spiteful messages.

“Meanwhile, we call on our supporters to remain undaunted and continue the mobilisation for victory in July. Victory is assured as we stand for and by the people,” the group added.