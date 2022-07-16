From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Residents of Osun State have commended early arrival of security and officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Visit to some polling units before the commencement of accreditation showed that residents have queued in some areas while others have been checking their names and number on the registered list painted to the polling unit.

A resident of Osunjela in Oke-Bode Ward 2, unit 07, Atakumosa West Local Government, Olakunle Muhammed, told Saturday Sun that the security and INEC officials arrived the polling unit on time.

He said, “the INEC are here before us. They came early. The security also came early and they comport themselves. We are just praying for good weather.”

Also, in Iregun ward 4, unit 6, Obokun Local Government, Odeyemi Oladapo, commended early arrival of voters and security.