From Oluseye Ojo, Ede

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing gubernatorial poll in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for doing a good job.

He gave the commendation I. An interview with journalists after he cast his vote at Sagba/Bogunbe Ward 2, Unit 9 of Ede North Local Government Area.

Giving his assessment of the voting exercise so far, he said: “So far so good from the stories I am hearing across, everything is still calm and we hope it is going to stay like that.”

When he was specifically asked to comment on the equipment deployed by INEC for the election, he said fantastic two times, adding that “I think INEC has improved and I give them kudos.”

The turnout of voters for the poll, according to him, has been “very impressive.”

Fielding question on vote-buying, Adeleke said: “We are just starting. We are watching and I hope it is going to be like that.

“We want this election to be a point of contact for 2023. The whole world is watching us. It is going to be a test case for us. So, let Osun people decide who they want.”

He stated further that a meeting was held prior to today on the success of this election. He explained that the INEC and Security agencies “promised that this election is not going to be like Ekiti, that it will be transparent, free, credible and fair.”