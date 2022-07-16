From Oluseye Ojo, Ede

Eligible voters in Ede, the country home of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, trooped out en masse to exercise their franchise in the ongoing gubernatorial poll.

In more than 12 polling units that have been visited so far by this reporter in Ede South with 10 wards and Ede North with 11 wards, voters were seen casting their votes for the candidates of their choice. In some places, the voters were on queues, and in other places, voters were made to sit down on chairs under tents.

The election processes and procedures adopted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) include voting by continuous accreditation and voting system.

The accreditation process in all the polling units comprised authentication and verification of voters with the use of the Bimodal Accreditation Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), checking of register of voters, inking of the cuticle of the thumb.

Accreditation and voting exercise commenced at 8:30am in all the polling units visited by this reporter. The voting exercise is expected to stop at 2:30pm, but every voter already in the queue shall be allowed to vote.