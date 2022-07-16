From Oluseye Ojo, Ede

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing gubernatorial poll in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has exercised his franchise.

He voted at Unit Nine, Ward Two, Sagba/Abogunde in Ede North Local Government Area as early as 8:50am. Within two minutes, he completed the exercise and returned to his Adeagbo family house at Adeagbo area of Ede.

In a short interview with journalists, he described the exercise as very impressive so far. He was optimistic of winning the poll.