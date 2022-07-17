From Oluseye Ojo, and Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Saturday July 16, 2022 governorship poll in Osun State has won in 17 of the 30 local government areas of the state.

Also, the state governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 13 local government areas.

Any moment from now the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who is the Returning Officer for the election will officially announce the winner of the election.

But from the declared results, the PDP has secured highest number of votes, and may be returned winner of the election.