From Oluseye Ojo, Ede

Voting exercise has commenced at Orisunbare Village, Polling Unit One, Ward Five, in Ede South Local Government Area of Osun State, at exactly 8:30am.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were ready for the commencement of the exercise at the polling unit before 8:30am. Also, more than 100 voters were at the polling units before the commencement of the exercise.

The electorate were made comfortable because tents and chairs were procured for them. They sat down under the tent according to their numbers. When the exercise began, the voters stood up one by one and approached the INEC officials for accreditation, collection of ballot papers and eventual voting.

International observers from the United States of America, were also sighted at the polling unit. They are from the International Republican Institute and National Democratic Institute.

There was no report of malfunctioning of BVAS.