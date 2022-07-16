From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Former governor of Osun State and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, did not vote in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

His media aide, Sola Fasure, attributed the absence of the Minister to the restriction of movement.

Some voters at ward 08, unit 01, Ifofin Street, Ilesa, Ilesa East, differed on whether the Minister would vote or not.

They said this is the first time that Aregbesola will be absent on Election Day.

It was gathered that the Minister usually arrived in his hometown in Ilesa two days before the election since he started his governorship ambition in 2007.

In front of his house in Ifofin, some women were frying bean cake (Akara). They said they could not confirm if the Minister would come for a vote.

But, two men in the house said they were expecting the Minister.

One of his brothers, Ishola Olateju was sighted at a polling unit closed to the house of the former governor.

When contacted, the media aide to Aregbesola, Fasure, said the former governor was engaged and when he was ready to travel, he could not make it because of restrictions of movement.

He said, “he was engaged with the official assignment. He planned to come but the restriction of movement caught him.”

Meanwhile, the name of Aregbesola, his wife and his children appeared on the voter list pasted at the voting unit.