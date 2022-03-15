By Chinelo Obogo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said there has been 7,009,343 fresh online registration for Personal Voters’ Card (PVC) for the third quarter of 2022.

Revealing this on its official social media handle, the commission said as at 7am on Monday, March 14, 2022, the pre-registration statistics for fresh registration only shows that it is at 7,009,343,

The data showed that for the fresh online Continuous Voter Registration, Osun came highest with 638, 735 fresh registrations, followed by Delta with 483,724, Bayelsa 380,357 and Borno, 336, 427.

States which recorded below 300,000 are Kano, 282, 817, Zamfara, 282, 941, Lagos, 277, 259, Kwara, 242,042, Rivers, 224, 691, Plateau, 232, 538, Kaduna, 277, 284, Kogi, 266,099.

States with below 200,000 fresh registrations are Adamawa 118,388, Gombe, 152, 599, Bauchi, 146, 704, Jigawa, 178,001, Nasarawa, 114, 721, FCT, 187, 092, Sokoto, 183, 586, Oyom 163,033, Ogun, 139,351, Ekiti, 159,746, Akwa Ibom, 124,679, Anambra, 129, 941, Ebonyi, 110, 394.

According to INEC, completed registration as at 7am on Monday, March 14, 2022 stands at 4,009,361 with online registration at 1,687,540 and physical registration at 2,321,821. From the completed registration, males are 2,009,469 while female are 1,999,892 and people living with disabilities are 33,985. From the data of completed online registration, youth between the ages of 18 and 34 stand at 2,774,823.

States that have the highest number of completed physical and online registration are Osun, 278,835, Delta, 219,306 and Bayelsa, 209,310. Others are Rivers, 196,695, Kano, 184,216, Anambra, 146,671, Kogi, 144, 283, Sokoto, 125, 102, Oyo, 119, 434, Kwara, 134, 657, Akwa Ibom, 125,390 and Cross Rivers, 116,374,

