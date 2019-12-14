Osun State government has launched Public Workfare and Special Grant Transfer programmes under the Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO).

It is aimed at providing immediate labour intensive work opportunities for indigent unskilled youths and provide life-sustaining assistance for the aged and persons with disabilities respectively in the state.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola at the launch in Osogbo on Friday, presented a cheque of over N2billion to 25,907 indigent and vulnerable citizens. He disclosed that the programmes are in tandem with the administration’s resolve to improve on the state’s extant social investment policy and its vision to give adequate attention to the welfare of the aged and people with disabilities across the state.

He noted that the public workfare programme will not only enhance the capacity of participating unemployed youth but also create and improve basic social and economic infrastructure in the state adding that the programme “has taken over 10,000 vulnerable youths away from roaming the streets and are participating in productive service and earning monthly stipends.”

The governor said that the public workfare will also increase the income and consumption capacities of young participants and their households, up effective demand in local markets, and increase household assets ownership, savings, and investments.

“Since inception, the Public Workfare component of YESSO has resulted in increase in the income and consumption of the young participants and their households and more importantly, active participation of these selected unskilled and unemployed youths in this programme has reduced youth restiveness and other social vices in our society,” he added.

On the Special Grant Transfer, Governor Oyetola said it was “due to our active performance in fighting the scourge of unemployment among our youths, the World Bank gave the state the opportunity to participate in Special Grant Transfer; a programme designed for persons with disabilities and the aged to avail them the opportunity for enhance consumption and improve health system.”