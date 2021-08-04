From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun government, yesterday, distributed 100,000 cocoa seedlings, agro-chemicals, hand-spraying tools, limes and other farm inputs to about 1,000 farmers to boost agriculture in the state.

The government also inaugurated Osun Broilers Outgrowers Production Scheme III (OBOPS) to enhance the capacity of the livestock production and turn around the fortune of the scheme to be more profitable and attractive to farmers in the state.

Not less than 1,500 cocoa seedlings were distributed to each of the 30 local government across the state.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said the gesture was in fulfilment of his promise to reposition agriculture and make Osun the food basket of the nation in the South West and Nigeria in general.

He said the initiative was designed to support farmers and cushion the effects of the erratic weather that occurred last year, which resulted in prolonged drought and flooding in different parts of the state.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Dayo Adewole, disclosed that plans are afoot to supply buds, day-old chicks and feeds so as to enable the farmers in launching the scheme in their respective domains.

He disclosed that the Governor had equally put in place workable mechanisms to embark on a tour of milk collection centres across the state.

